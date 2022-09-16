Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

