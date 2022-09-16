Akoin (AKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million

Akoin (AKN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Akoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Akoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Akoin

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial. Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io.

Akoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

