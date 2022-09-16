Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $16,401.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 231 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $16,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,319,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alarm.com Stock Down 2.6 %

ALRM opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

