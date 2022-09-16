Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $31,220.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,677,260.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.
  • On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.
  • On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.
  • On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.
  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 622 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PINE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. 27,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

