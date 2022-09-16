Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $31,220.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,677,260.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 622 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PINE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. 27,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.