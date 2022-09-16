AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Trading Down 2.2%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) shares dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 7,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

ATGFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

