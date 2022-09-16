AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Trading Down 2.2%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 7,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

AltaGas Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

