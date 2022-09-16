ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 45 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 179,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
ALXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
