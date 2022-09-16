ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 45 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 179,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 427,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 395,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

