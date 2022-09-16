Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $176.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average is $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.