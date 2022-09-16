Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.15.

AMCR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amcor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

