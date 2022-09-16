Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE AEE opened at $91.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.