America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.57. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at $773,869.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $88,366. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

