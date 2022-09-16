America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
America First Multifamily Investors Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATAX opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.57. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22.
America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
About America First Multifamily Investors
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
See Also
