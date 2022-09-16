American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 15,628 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 68.0% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,000.2% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 40,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.46. 71,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.98. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.