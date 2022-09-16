American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,601,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 475,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $153.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.98.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

