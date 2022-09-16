American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in American Tower by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,532. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

