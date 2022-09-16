American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.33. 5,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average of $253.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $298.00.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

