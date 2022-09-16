Amgen’s (AMGN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their underperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.13.

AMGN stock opened at $227.66 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.42. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

