AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 101,466 shares.The stock last traded at $155.00 and had previously closed at $134.69.
AMTD Digital Trading Down 8.8 %
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
