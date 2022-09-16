Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Target Price at $41.89

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of research firms have commented on FINGF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Finning International has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $32.23.

Finning International Increases Dividend

About Finning International

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Articles

