Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 194.57

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday.

Serco Group Price Performance

LON SRP opened at GBX 163.60 ($1.98) on Friday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84.

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

Serco Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

