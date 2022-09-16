Analysts’ Upgrades for September 16th (AA, AANNF, AAP, ADM, AME, APH, BYLOF, DIT, GECFF, HOFT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 16th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $1,550.00 target price on the stock.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $37.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $2.10 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00.

