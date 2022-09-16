Analyzing Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) & Visa (NYSE:V)

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A Visa $24.11 billion 15.16 $12.31 billion $6.78 28.51

This table compares Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A Visa 0 4 16 0 2.80

Visa has a consensus target price of $257.64, suggesting a potential upside of 33.29%. Given Visa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento.

Profitability

This table compares Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A Visa 51.99% 46.39% 18.63%

Summary

Visa beats Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, S.L.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

