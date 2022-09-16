Analyzing Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) & The Competition

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) is one of 217 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lucid Diagnostics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $500,000.00 -$28.08 million -1.18 Lucid Diagnostics Competitors $1.15 billion $85.96 million -442.22

Analyst Recommendations

Lucid Diagnostics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucid Diagnostics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lucid Diagnostics Competitors 686 3118 7316 166 2.62

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $10.54, suggesting a potential upside of 469.82%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A -156.28% -104.34% Lucid Diagnostics Competitors -1,564.94% -63.17% -22.76%

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics competitors beat Lucid Diagnostics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its lead products include EsoGuard, a laboratory developed esophageal DNA test; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

