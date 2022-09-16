Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 1.6 %
LON:AAZ opened at GBX 72.65 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £83.03 million and a PE ratio of 1,400.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.77. Anglo Asian Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 64.25 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.79). The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
About Anglo Asian Mining
Featured Articles
