Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:AAZ opened at GBX 72.65 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £83.03 million and a PE ratio of 1,400.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.77. Anglo Asian Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 64.25 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.79). The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

