Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,920,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 28,975,082 shares.The stock last traded at $6.38 and had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 26th.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 57.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

