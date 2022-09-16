Apella Capital LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 282,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.