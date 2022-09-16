Apella Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $7.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.50. 38,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.53.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
