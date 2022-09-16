Apella Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $7.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.50. 38,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.