Apella Capital LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 608,898 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

