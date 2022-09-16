Apella Capital LLC Sells 438 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.19. 16,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.94. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

