Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 104 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $616.40. 6,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,763. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $873.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $664.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

