Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.36% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,511,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,084,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6,139.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 386,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

