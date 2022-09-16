Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after buying an additional 352,101 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. 123,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,255,461. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.