Aragon (ANT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.39 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $67.47 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00008745 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.25 or 0.22837501 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 566.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00850730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Aragon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.