Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating) rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Arcadis Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

