Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.27. 17,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 372,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Down 9.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. On average, analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter worth $1,157,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcellx by 147.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 104,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 34.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 450,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.