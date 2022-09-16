Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.80 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.30 ($0.45). Approximately 1,035,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,801,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).
Argo Blockchain Stock Up 6.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £191.13 million and a P/E ratio of 571.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
