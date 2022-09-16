Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has $28.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGO. StockNews.com lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $23.27 on Monday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 402,437 shares during the period. Finally, Enstar Group LTD bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,057,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.