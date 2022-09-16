Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577,950 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up 0.8% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned 1.49% of Arrow Electronics worth $110,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.99. 13,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.39 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

