Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 5,231 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS QUAL traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $113.46. 1,089,478 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

