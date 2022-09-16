Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $285,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. 227,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,517,563. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.