Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $45.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,198.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,277.59. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

