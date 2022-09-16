Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE SYK traded down $5.30 on Friday, reaching $221.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,192. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.