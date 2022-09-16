Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,735,000 after buying an additional 8,097,431 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,059,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,235.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 338,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,594,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $100.15. 79 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,317. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

