Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 7,480 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.95. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $118.99.

