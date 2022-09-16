Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 189.4% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Atento

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Atento in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento Stock Performance

NYSE ATTO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 6,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.35. Atento has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Atento

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Further Reading

