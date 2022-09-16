Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 32,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 686,262 shares.The stock last traded at $99.32 and had previously closed at $99.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78.

Insider Activity

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

