Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Atlas Arteria’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
Atlas Arteria Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
Featured Stories
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.