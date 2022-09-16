AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in AT&T by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 101,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,279 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in AT&T by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,277,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 760,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,146,092. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

