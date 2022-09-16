Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $6.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.85. 106,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,249. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day moving average of $199.39. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.60.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $231,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

