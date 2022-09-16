Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.07. 10,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.