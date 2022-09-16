AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.56.

Shares of AN opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,351 shares of company stock valued at $58,525,112. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

