AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.59

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 110.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.90.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

